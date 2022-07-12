Hearts in 'hunt' for striker

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has revealed the club are still searching for a new striker.

Reports earlier in the window linked the Tynecastle side with a move for Scotland cap Lawrence Shankland, while it was suggested a permanent move for Everton forward Ellis Simms may be financially out of reach.

"We’re still on the hunt,” Neilson told the Edinburgh Evening News, external. “We’re still looking to get one in and hopefully one will turn up that can improve the squad.

“But [Liam Boyce] has scored, [Euan Henderson] has scored. We’ve been doing well getting goals from midfield so there are goals in the team. It’s just a case of adding a wee bit more to it as well."