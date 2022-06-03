Manchester United are to be presented with an opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26. (El Chiringuito - in Spanish), external

France midfielder Paul Pogba, who will leave Manchester United when his contract runs out at the end of this month, is close to returning to Juventus - and the 29-year-old is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Italian club. (Goal), external

Roma would be interested in signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, when his Manchester United contract expires this summer, but West Ham and Everton remain potential suitors. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

