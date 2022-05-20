Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton are famous for their centre-forwards. The number nine shirt is an historic touchstone for the club’s supporters. And, on this night of nights, this was definitely a case of 'cometh the hour, cometh the man'.

Dominic Calvert-Lewis’ season couldn’t have been any more underwhelming, even allowing for his awful injury problems. But he looked to be regaining his sharpness during the game with Brentford on Sunday and he completely terrorised Marc Guehi and Joachim Anderson at the heart of the Crystal Palace defensive.

How fitting, then, for his diving header five minutes from time to be the winner, following Demarai Gray’s expertly flighted free-kick from the right.

It was a goal that Dixie Dean, Tommy Lawton, Joe Royle, Bob Latchford or Graeme Sharp would be proud of.

It’s the most important goal of his career and it ensured Premier League safety for Everton.

After a dreadful season the inquests will be thorough and plentiful. But let that wait at least a few days and to give the fans the chance to hang on to their smiles.

If you know your history, you’ll know that Everton were founded in 1878. Last night’s remarkable result was their 1,878 top flight victory. I kid you not.

Football has a habit of making a drama out of a crisis.