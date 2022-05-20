Jesse Marsch is hopeful key striker Patrick Bamford will be fit enough to play some part in Sunday's game at Brentford.

Leeds must beat the Bees and hope Burnley do not match their result against Newcastle in order to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The England striker has been out since mid-March with a foot injury.

"Bamford has looked really good this week," said Marsch. "I've not made a decision on Sunday yet. He had a day off on Friday, we can make a decision in the next couple of days.

"He has looked good all week. He feels better than he did and we will prepare him the best way we can for as many minutes as possible."

Marsch said he has "not gone through those scenarios" regarding players leaving if Leeds are relegated.

He added: "I am very aware the best chance to keep the group together is staying up. I would hate to see some of the guys go. A big part of my motivation is to continue the relationships I have."