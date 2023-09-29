Cup exit 'in the bin' as St Mirren focus on 75-year milestone

Stephen Robinson insists St Mirren have consigned their Viaplay Cup exit to “the bin” and are fully focused on extending their best start to a top-flight campaign for 75 years.

The Buddies, whose 10-game unbeaten run ended with a 4-2 defeat at Hibs in the quarter-finals in midweek, visit Kilmarnock on Saturday in the Premiership where they’ve won four and draw two so far.

It marks their best start to a league campaign since the 1948-49 season when the Paisley side won five and lost one.

"We were obviously disappointed [by the cup exit]. There was a lot of good things but luck didn't go our way,” manager Robinson said.

"We are not going to get too down. It is in the bin now. It is an opportunity missed and we have moved on.

"We spoke about it as a group and we have to remember this is the best start for St Mirren in 75 years, so there won't be anybody feeling sorry for themselves or down.

"It [75 years] is not something I get too caught up on. It is important for the players, not for me or anyone on the staff, we just want to work away and do our job, but it is important for the players to be recognised for what they are doing for the football club, what they have done over the last 18 months.

"It is a very good start and the disappointment of Wednesday is gone now. We made a conscious decision to move on very quickly.

"In terms of analysis, we didn't do our usual in-depth debrief, we went straight on to Kilmarnock. That has to be the way. We have to concentrate on another difficult game."