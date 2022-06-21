Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants to keep raising standards after a fine first season in charge at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles finished 12th, taking some notable scalps along the way, including four points from champions Manchester City.

However, for serial winner Vieira, last season was only the beginning.

"There is a lot this group of players can still achieve," he told the club's official website, external.

"The demand I've been putting on their shoulders will be better in the second year and years after that.

"We need to be more demanding of ourselves and we need to have this discipline. The danger of a good season is players thinking it's about them. No, it's all about the team."

Palace are yet to make a signing this summer but Vieira is in regular contact with the club's board about next steps.

"We will always try to improve the squad while keeping the foundation we have," he said.

"It's been a really good first season but the next one will be more difficult. We must take it to a different level."