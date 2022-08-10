After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external

United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 29, who has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN), external

PSV Eindhoven's and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, is another forward interesting United but they would have to part with around £35m for his signature. (Telegraph - subscription), external

