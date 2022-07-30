Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Captain Callum McGregor does not think Celtic's lack of competitive action will give Aberdeen an advantage in Sunday's Scottish Premiership opener.

The Dons visit the reigning champions on the back of four straight League Cup group-stage wins.

Celtic, who received a bye because of European involvement, have had six pre-season friendlies, the latest being a 2-0 win over Norwich City.

"The training within the group's been really competitive," McGregor said. "Even the pre-season games - there's been an edge to the games as well, which is sometimes unusual for pre-season.

"They have been played at a good tempo and just the way we train every day is hopefully preparing us for the game."

McGregor will unfurl the league flag at Celtic Park before kick-off on Sunday - the first time he will have done so as team captain.

"It's a really exciting, really proud moment," he added. "Is is a huge honour for the club to ask me to do it."