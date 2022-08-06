Analysis: Leeds 2-1 Wolves

Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport at Elland Road

It was a mighty struggle at times, but Jesse Marsch’s new-look Leeds are up and running.

Just 11 short weeks since that great escape from relegation at Brentford, the Whites looked a far more coherent outfit thanks to their new additions and the time the American has had to implant his ideas.

There’s still work to do, as evidenced by Wolves’ opener on Saturday and the 25-minute period of pressure the visitors put them under after the break, but few can doubt the home side’s fight and application.

Coming back from 1-0 down to win on the opening day can never be sniffed at, and if the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen can build on promising debuts, United could be in for a frantic but far less frightening season.