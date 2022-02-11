Transfer news: Reds to compete with Barca for Kessie
- Published
Barcelona are winning the race to sign AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder and Liverpool target Franck Kessie this summer. (Marca), external
Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is open to leaving Anfield, with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in the forward. (Goal, via Mirror), external
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted qualifying for the Champions League this season could be crucial in tying down 20-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka - who has been linked with Liverpool - to a new contract. (Express), external