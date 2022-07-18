Fulham manager Marco Silva was pleased with his side's opening pre-season workouts last weekend, after the Cottagers beat Nice 2-0 and lost 5-1 to Benfica in the Algarve Trophy.

Silva named different starting elevens for the games, including handing first Fulham appearances to summer signings Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha.

"The main thing was to give minutes for our players," he told Fulham's official website, external. "We expected a good test and it was clear Benfica were on a different level to us physically.

"We are here to prepare, avoid mistakes and are doing everything we can to be in the best condition for the first match of the Premier League."

Pereira supplied the assist for Alexander Mitrovic to score the consolation against Benfica and Silva is hopeful a further week in Portugal will help the new arrivals fit in with the existing squad.

"Everybody knows Andreas and Joao have quality and will be more involved with everything," Silva said. "They will be two important players for us in the future.

"This is a time for them to integrate as quickly as possible into the group. We can gel and work harder every day so of course we can be better and ready for the season."