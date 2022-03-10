Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Aston Villa

It was a crazy 3-3 draw when these two sides met last month, but I don’t think we will see quite so many goals now Marcelo Bielsa is no longer Leeds boss.

This will still be a close game, though, and I think we will see the end of Leeds’ five-game losing streak.

Aston Villa are in good form at the moment, but I am expecting a decent performance from Leeds in Jesse Marsch’s first home game in charge – especially because Patrick Bamford is likely to play a part from the bench.

Lawro’s prediction: Leeds 1-1 Aston Villa