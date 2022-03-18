'We will be ready' for Spurs - Moyes

David Moyes has said "every game is important" before West Ham's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Hammers beat Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, but Moyes said: "The Premier League has always been the priority because where you finish allows you to qualify for Europe.

"Cup competitions just show you are getting better.

"We have to take the Tottenham game like we would any other game. Every game is important. It is a derby.

"Against Spurs you are always expecting a competitive game.

"We are still recovering from last night’s game but we will be ready."