Leeds have Jack Harrison and Raphinha available despite them both being forced off against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Patrick Bamford could return, but Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts are injured and Luke Ayling and Daniel James both suspended.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has no new injury concerns.

However, they will again be without Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento.

