Brentford manager Thomas Frank says the scale of transfer spending in the Premier League makes his side's achievements on a much smaller budget even more impressive.

Speaking before the visit of Southampton on Saturday, Frank - whose side are eighth in the table - was asked about the money spent by neighbours Chelsea during the January transfer window.

He said: "This is not against Chelsea. I don't want to go the American way with drafts, no relegation and a salary cap, but I would love if there was something that just could limit it a bit.

"It does disrupt the competition that some clubs can do what Chelsea have done over two windows. It's crazy, it's really a lot of money.

"I don't know exactly what you do; if you say you can only buy a certain amount of players or have that many players in your squad or whatever, I think it would be good for the competition in the Premier League and good for the competition in European football.

"I don't know the solution, but I'd love it to be a tiny bit more even competition.

"I think it makes it even more impressive that we've got the second-lowest budget and, luckily enough, money is not everything. But we know over time that if you have the most money, a good strategy and the right people, then the most money will win."