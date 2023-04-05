Johnson vows to 'double down on philosophy' to get Hibs back on track

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson admits this season has been "a bit of a battle", but maintains belief it can end on a high.

The Edinburgh club fell to a miserable 3-1 home defeat against Motherwell on Saturday, dropping to sixth in the table, five points adrift of city rivals Hearts in third place.

Three games remain before the Premiership splits in half and Livingston are just one point behind Johnson's team, who visit bottom club Dundee United on Sunday.

"Regroup and double down on philosophy," was Johnson's reply on how to respond to such a lacklustre display at the weekend.

"Is there confidence that needs to be rebuilt? Yes, but at the same time we still believe in the players and we’re still building.

"We’ve had two very consistent spells and we’ve had one bad spell. That's football, you always get that opportunity to go again, and we’ve got that on Sunday, in what is a big game for both clubs.

"Our focus is on us. We know that when we play well, we can infiltrate almost any backline in the division, so that’s the first port of call - can we play on the front foot? That’s what we have to do.

"It’s been a bit of a battle this season, but we’re in the mix to have the potential for success.

"We seem to take two steps forward, one step back too many times, but we are still moving forwards."