Transfer news: Gunners interested in Lens' Doucoure

Arsenal are interested in Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 22. However, Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolves are also monitoring on the Mali international. (Mirror), external

The Gunners are among a number of Premier League clubs keen on Aurelien Tchouameni and will be ready to step in the 22-year-old France midfielder's transfer to Real Madrid does not materialise. (Sun), external

Arsenal are also considering a move for 25-year-old Manchester City and Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Fiorentina are struggling to agree a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay international, 26, has impressed on loan with the Italian side, who are hoping the Gunners will reduce their £12.5m asking price. (Evening Standard), external

