'Focus is on next season, but Wolves can be more than a footnote at Anfield'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage points out occasionally that he’s a positive person, so he might well stress to his team on Sunday morning that they can influence the Premier League's history at Anfield, and be more than a footnote.

There’s plenty of precedent this season to prove that they can do it, not least in the reverse fixture at Molineux in December, when Wolves defied a Liverpool team that was in full flood at that stage of the campaign until almost the last kick.

And that wasn’t the only occasion on which Wolves made life difficult for more fancied teams. Unfortunately, those performances feel like quite a while ago now. Wolves supporters, understandably, had begun to enjoy the idea that their team could not only push the top clubs hard in an individual game, but were matching and threatening to top their pandemic peak and barge into the top six.

Not only has that not happened, as their overstretched squad was frayed by injuries, but the flowing, ambitious football promised by Lage - and glimpsed in some of their earlier showings - also faltered.

Misfiring up front was tolerable so long as Wolves remained granite-hard in defence. When that too began to fail, their European chance faded, and the disappointment has weighed down the supporters for the past few weeks.

They reach the final game certain of a top-half finish and well ahead of last season’s outcome, but with at least a section of fans just as unhappy as a year ago.

What happens at Anfield on Sunday will matter a great deal to the rest of the world, but for Wolves the focus is on next season, and in particular what they will do between now and then to be better equipped.

A return to their proud, hard-to-beat best this weekend would at least cheer their fans before what could be a nervous summer.