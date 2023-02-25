St Johnstone 1-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Stalemate - a situation in which further action or progress by opposing or competing parties seems impossible.

These are two sides who have punched above their weight this season, and they looked a little punched out in the first half.

They struggled to create chances of note, although Stevie May was busting a gut to try and create for the hosts. Daniel Phillips and Cammy MacPherson were also having the better of it in midfield.

But in the end, it was Phillips' red card that ended up opening the game up.

St Mirren were able to put their hosts under pressure, but St Johnstone were fairly resolute and it took a perfect cross and a perfect header to finally break them down.