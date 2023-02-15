Mario Lemina's second yellow card at Southampton left many people mystified - and the Wolves midfielder has support from Premier League colleagues Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, the two strikers said they could not believe what happened.

"I've watched the video 10 times and thought Lemina must have said or done something to get shown that card," Antonio said. "But when I look at it, his mouth does not move!

"He literally goes over and as soon as he's within five yards the referee is giving him the yellow. I couldn't believe it!"

Wilson agreed, suggesting the referee was far too hasty in booking him: "You have to give a bit of leeway. He might have been coming over to pull his team-mates away!

"It was very harsh."

