Arsenal v Leeds: Confirmed team news
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes one change to the side that beat West Ham last Sunday, with Cedric Soares coming in at left-back in place of Nuno Tavares.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Leeds make three changes following their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City last time out, with Daniel James in for the injured Stuart Dallas.
Diego Llorente returns at centre-back in place of Pascal Struijk, while young forward Joe Gelhardt gets the nod up top as Rodrigo drops to the bench.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Gelhardt.