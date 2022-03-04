Burnley v Chelsea: Team news

Burnley defender Ben Mee needs further assessment after he was forced off with a knee injury in the first half of Monday's defeat by Leicester City.

Erik Pieters is expected to miss several weeks with a knee issue, while Dale Stephens has been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta remains unavailable after missing the FA Cup win at Luton Town with a knock.

Hakim Ziyech has returned to training after missing two games due to injury.

