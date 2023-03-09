Your favourite Liverpool goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Liverpool score and Emre Can's finish after a fine move against Hoffenheim got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Neil: Stan Collymore's winner v Newcastle in THAT 4-3. Not the best goal defined by skill but it was at the end of the best game.

Matt: Steven Gerrard v Olympiakos had everything: good build-up, a mega strike from our greatest player and at a time that was vital.

Graeme: Emre Can's overhead kick vs Watford in 2017 was class as was John Arne Riise's goal vs Man Utd in 2001.

Ron: Steven Gerrard's full-time screamer that levelled the FA Cup final against West Ham. The Hammers (and me) had us dead and buried. Then it happened!

Mike: Terry McDermott’s header against Spurs in the 7-0 game in 1978 or his volley against Spurs in 1980 - goal of the season on Match of the Day

Ash: Has to be Alisson's header to clinch the Champions League spot. What an unbelievable goal from a keeper and to happen so late in the game. Brilliant!