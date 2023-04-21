Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham could be in line for a handy windfall if they end up winning the Europa Conference League this season.

David Moyes' side advanced to the semi-finals with a commanding 4-1 second-leg victory over Belgian side Genk last night.

Because they won all their group matches and have now progressed through two knockout rounds, the Hammers have earned 7.6m euros in prize money alone.

There is 5m euros to the winner and, with various payments through the TV pool, it is estimated West Ham will earn around 21m euros (£18.5m) if they eventually lift the trophy.