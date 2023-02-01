Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United: What did the manager say

Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "It's a tough night for us. We were poor, flat from the very start. Lots to work on.

"These moments are pivotal in games. I was disappointed at how we reacted to the missed penalty, it really affected us and didn't get any rhythm into our play.

"We knew what we were coming into, Kilmarnock have a very good home record. There's disappointment. The first person I always look at is myself, but we'll take it on the chin.

"Points are precious. I do think there's going to be lots of interchanging, ups and downs before the end of the season. It's a sore one, but it makes us even more determined.

"They're down. They feel like they've let themselves down, the club and the fans too. But no one is relegated tonight. We get back to work. I believe in the group, I've said that from the start."