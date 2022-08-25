Well add left-back Penney on loan
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has added to his squad by recruiting left-back Matt Penney on loan from Ipswich Town.
The Fir Park club have been on the lookout for a left-sided full-back after Jake Carroll suffered a long-term injury.
Penney, who has also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday and St Pauli, has signed a six-month loan deal and joins having made 22 appearances in England's League One last term.
"We had a number of options available to us but we wanted to wait for Matt and are absolutely delighted to have him with us," Hammell said.
