Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte speaking to Sky Sports: "With Richarlison, I always try to make the best decision about the starting 11 and today I prefer to start with Richarlison and rest Dejan [Kulusevski].

"I don't understand the people that doesn't understand the importance of rotation. You have good players on the bench and then you can change the game.

"If you want to aspire to win trophies in the future, you have to count on about 16, 17, 18 players to make rotation and play game by game.

"When players say they want to play, they have to perform and then if they are tired, they don't perform and you might enjoy because you played but we lost the game."