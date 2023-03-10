'We're giving cup tie the respect it deserves' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale is not underestimating Raith Rovers ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final, and says he will not make sweeping changes against the Championship side.

“It'll be the strongest team possible", Beale said. "In the last couple of games the boys that have started have set a standard, so as long as there's no issues it will be close to those two teams, and the other boys will have to fight in training to earn their minutes.

"If the game allows we will give people minutes but this is a quarter-final. So we’re giving the respect it deserves."

Beale added that retaining the Scottish Cup has been a key objective for the club all season.

"We won the trophy last year so there's been an extra focus for the competition" he said. "Our aim was to win the competition. It's really important to us that the group continue to show improvement.

“Every game we're obviously building, our style, our identity, our fitness, our belief, our confidence. It would be bitterly disappointing to go out the competition, and that's why we have to give it our full attention."