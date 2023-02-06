Spurs performance 'just a weird anomaly against Man City'

Will Tottenham's win over Manchester City be a springboard for the rest of the season? Ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly loved seeing the victory - but he is not so sure about the future.

"I'd love to see us kick on," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It might just be a weird anomaly against City as we seem to have their number.

"The consistency levels have not been there this season but we need to use this as a position from which to beat teams they should be beating."

Former Watford and Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff agreed, suggesting the nature of the fixture played in Tottenham's hands.

"I don't want to downplay Spurs but this was the perfect game for them," he said. "When you play City, your fans accept you will not have as much as the ball and then Dejan Kulusevski gives them a completely different dynamic on the counter.

"It was still a fantastic performance and the players really raised their levels. The big question is why they are not doing that every week."

