Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Maguire and new signings
- Published
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s first pre-season game against Liverpool on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
He confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is "not for sale" and "is in our plans for the new season".
The two spoke after Ten Hag's appointment but he has not talked with 37-year-old forward since the news broke that he wants to leave United.
On the captaincy: "Harry Maguire is the captain. He's achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts on this issue."
Ten Hag says he will not sign players for the sake of it: "We want to have the right players. We have a good squad with huge players so will only move when we find what we think is an improvement."
He refused to discuss potential deals for Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen or Lisandro Martinez: "I never talk about players who are not under contract at Manchester United."
On the match against rivals Liverpool: "The standard of Manchester United is to win every game. Against Liverpool is always exciting and we will start with that in our mind."
He is enjoying being in Thailand: "The Thai people are really excited about football and really supportive. It's a pleasure for us all and we are really looking forward to tomorrow as we know they will all support us."