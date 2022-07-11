Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Maguire and new signings

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s first pre-season game against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is "not for sale" and "is in our plans for the new season".

  • The two spoke after Ten Hag's appointment but he has not talked with 37-year-old forward since the news broke that he wants to leave United.

  • On the captaincy: "Harry Maguire is the captain. He's achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts on this issue."

  • Ten Hag says he will not sign players for the sake of it: "We want to have the right players. We have a good squad with huge players so will only move when we find what we think is an improvement."

  • He refused to discuss potential deals for Frenkie de Jong, Christian Eriksen or Lisandro Martinez: "I never talk about players who are not under contract at Manchester United."

  • On the match against rivals Liverpool: "The standard of Manchester United is to win every game. Against Liverpool is always exciting and we will start with that in our mind."

  • He is enjoying being in Thailand: "The Thai people are really excited about football and really supportive. It's a pleasure for us all and we are really looking forward to tomorrow as we know they will all support us."