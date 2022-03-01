Former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards doesn't think Liverpool will win the quadruple this season, but believes it is exciting times for the club.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, he said: "Do I think they will win the quadruple? No.

"I think they could win the Champions League again, they could win the FA Cup and they’ve won the League Cup, so they could win three. They are that team.

"Manchester City are six points clear at this moment in time. Over 38 games, I think City are a little bit more consistent if we talk about the last three or four years.

"But I just think Liverpool now are better equipped. They’ve done special things and won the Super Cup, the Champions League, the league and now the League Cup.

"We’ve always talked about Manchester City being so great - and why we talk about them so much is because of the strength in depth. Now Liverpool are starting to get strength in depth, so if they can maintain that while keeping everyone happy, we’re talking about two of the best teams we’ve ever seen in the Premier League. They push each other.

"Liverpool can do whatever they want. From the manager to the assistant manager dancing in the dressing room at Wembley, I’d love to be around that. He gets it. I think it’s onwards and upwards for Liverpool."

