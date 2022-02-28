Your views: 'So conflicted by this decision'

We have been asking for your reaction to Marcelo Bielsa's departure from Leeds United.

Here are some of your views:

Ben: At a club where so much was very average before Bielsa arrived, it seems strange that he’s the guy to pay the price as opposed to other less talented people who have benefited from his involvement in the club. His departure not only puts at risk our Premier League future, but also diminishes the likelihood of Phillips and Raphinha staying. In Bielsa we trust.

Paul: In an era of ‘winning’ free kicks and penalties, cynical behaviour by both players and managers, Marcelo Bielsa has brought an honesty and innocence to the game long since lost. Leeds have had their frailties, but have played honourably until the last. The manner of his departure unfortunately destroys the values Bielsa brought to Leeds.

Neil: Poor decision to let him go now I think. Injured players coming back soon and some weaker teams to play. I’ve been a supporter since 1971 and he’s brought me more enjoyment in the last four years than I can remember. Our football has been spectacularly entertaining and I’ve loved the integrity, honesty, passion and love for the game he brought.

Ian: So conflicted by this decision, What Bielsa has done for this club is nothing short of bloody brilliant, yet this season things haven't clicked, yes there have been injuries, yes there was the total non event of the January window, but against all that we are back in the Premier League. So right now I'm really not sure what to make of this.

