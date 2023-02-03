Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Sunday's trip to Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The big talking point was Joao Cancelo. "I wish him the best," said Guardiola. When explaining his decision to let the full-back go, he said: "After the World Cup we play in a different way and I like what I watched. In the past two or three games he didn't play much."

I asked him if that leaves City light in the left-back position: "We can handle the situation. If I had that feeling [we were light] I would say to my bosses." He added that the situation is different to when they signed Manuel Akanji in the summer, when he felt he needed another central defender.

He was asked whether Chelsea's spending over the summer and winter transfer windows had been treated differently to Manchester City's spending. "I know it," replied the manager.

On team news, he said Phil Foden has trained and is in contention for the Spurs game.

And on City's poor record at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Guardiola said: "I have the feeling that we played more than decent games but they don't need anything to punish you. They are a top opponent, always have been."

