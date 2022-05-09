A performance to reassure the fans

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It’s not easy to find a photograph of Conor Coady taken off the field where he isn’t smiling.

He was doing quite a lot of smiling at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, more than an hour after the game ended, but be assured that he was not smiling when he said these pointed words: “We’ve had a lot of things said about us this week, about being on the beach and all this sort of stuff, but it’s never true and it hurts us as footballers to hear that… it did my head in. We wanted to put that right.”

So they did, with Coady himself finishing the job of recovering for a draw at Chelsea, skittling defenders to ensure that his forehead would be on the end of Chiquinho’s enticing cross.

His words afterwards were heartfelt and it was entirely reasonable for the players – above all Coady himself – to be stung by that criticism. That does not invalidate the right of supporters and observers to have made those points in the first place, given the nature of Wolves’ previous run of performances, especially against Brighton.

Wolves looked laboured and uncertain in those games; on Saturday they were sharp and competitive, and dared to take on one of the leading sides in the league. Unlucky to be two down, their point was particularly well-earned.

It might turn out not to be enough in the end to force their way into the European places, and two of their last three games are likely to be more difficult even than a visit to Chelsea. However, Wolves fans who had doubts will have found much to reassure them after Saturday, not least that the comeback was mounted in the final minutes with several of Wolves’ leading lights off the field.

There will still be a lot to do in the summer if Wolves are to keep up with their own and their fans’ ambitions, but with three more performances like this, everyone will approach the task in a lighter mood.