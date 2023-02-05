Analysis: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds

Sam Drury, BBC Sport

Defeat at the City Ground makes it seven Premier League games without a win for Leeds, going back to 5 November.

The issues for Jesse Marsch's side were all too familiar with a number of presentable opportunities passed up in the first half.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was in good form on his Nottingham Forest debut but was certainly helped by some tentative Leeds finishing.

The Costa Rican did not even have to make a save when Luis Sinisterra, six yards out, put the visitors' best chance of the game over the bar.

More concerning for Leeds, though, was a second half in which they barely threatened at all.

The quick passing and smart combination play, seen for spells in the first half, vanished and with Forest paying particularly close attention to Wilfried Gnonto - the standout performer before the break - there was no spark.

Marsch will hope loan signing Weston McKennie, who made his debut off the bench, can help revitalise and add purpose to the side once he has settled in.

After such a listless second half showing, that can't come soon enough, but even if performances improve, results are unlikely to follow until they start taking their chances.