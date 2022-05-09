Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will have his transfer targets lined up for the summer - and Sunday's defeat at Manchester City showed exactly the positions where he needs to recruit, says Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

"Eddie Howe has done brilliantly well at Newcastle," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But let's not get carried away. They have been schooled by Liverpool and Manchester City.

"See the players who came up short. Chris Wood missed a big chance early on so the majority of the budget will need to go on a striker. Callum Wilson is good but he's never fit.

"Martin Dubravka spilled it for one of the goals so Howe will ned someone at least to come in and compete.

"I love Miguel Almiron but he's not quite good enough in the final third. Sean Longstaff was in for Jonjo Shelvey and he's not at this level.

"For me, Newcastle need another central midfielder, a wide forward, a right-sided centre-back, a goalkeeper and a centre-forward before they can talk about challenging."

