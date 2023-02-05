St Johnstone 1-4 Celtic: Manager reaction

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "The pitch was one of the obstacles. As the game wore on, it just got more and more hard for the lads to get a foothold. We controlled the game really well early on.

"We scored a couple of good goals, some great movement. Disappointed we conceded but again great reaction from the lads to go up the other end and get a third.

"It just goes to show, you sort of look at a situation like today and think that maybe we need to change the way we play. We can still sort of do the hard bits you need to do in football as well - work hard and compete - but it doesn't stop you from playing football."