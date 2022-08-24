'Stupid' Morelos 'let us down' - Goldson

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision to axe Alfredo Morelos from his squad to face PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday has been backed publicly by the striker's team-mate, Connor Goldson.

Van Bronckhorst questioned the Colombia international's fitness and attitude after the 26-year-old was sent off after coming on as a substitute during Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Hibernian.

Goldson said Morelos "obviously done something stupid on Saturday, he did let us down" when asked about the decision to leave the striker out of the squad travelling for the second leg of their Champions League play-off in the Netherlands.

"I just think a fit and firing Alfredo is one of our most important players and obviously, until he gets back to that, I don't think he is helping us as much as he can do," Goldson said.

"He has had a massive injury, probably the first big injury that he has had in his career, and it has taken some time to come back from that, so we need him to be as fit and ready as much as possible, because he is one of the best players in this team."

Goldson insisted that the players remained unified with the tie finely balanced after the 2-2 draw last Tuesday at Ibrox.

"Going into tomorrow, this squad has to be more united than ever because we know it is going to be a massive game," he added.