Leeds boss Javi Gracia says Georginio Rutter is "a pleasure to work with" as he backs the club-record signing to succeed at Elland Road.

The 20-year-old is yet to score in six appearances for Leeds since joining from Hoffenheim in a deal that could rise to £40m.

With Leeds managing just one goal in their last five games in all competitions, Gracia insists his young forward is doing everything possible to get off the mark.

"I don't speak about money," said Gracia, "I just speak about what I see in training.

"Every day, he works hard and is trying to improve and help the team. It is a pleasure to have players with this attitude and mentality."

Rutter was employed as a loan striker in the narrow defeat to Chelsea last Saturday but Gracia explained that was not his best position.

"He is better when you play with two forwards, but he gave us the chance when we did not have any other number nines," said Gracia. "He is not a reference to play alone but he did it.

"We need results as soon as possible but at the same time, we have to keep the confidence in our young players and help them to improve."