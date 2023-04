Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is at the top of a four-man shortlist to become Tottenham Hotspur's next manager, but the German may prove too expensive. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged 35-year-old Nagelsmann to become the next Spurs boss. (Guardian, via Sky Sports Germany, external)

Napoli will not trigger the 30m euro (£26.5m) option to buy to sign midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham on a permanent deal. (Nicolo Schira, external)

