Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to be told that he will receive the backing of the club's incoming owners. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Blues defender Jake Clarke-Salter, 24, is wanted by Leeds United and PSV Eindhoven after impressing on loan at Championship side Coventry City. The former England Under-21 international is nearing the end of his present deal at Stamford Bridge. (Sun), external

