'The best derby in the world' - Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale says that no rivalry in world football compares to the Old Firm, as his side prepares to face Celtic in Sunday's Viaplay Cup final.

"When I came back to Rangers, this was the kind of occasion I was looking for," Beale said. "It's a fierce rivalry but one that it's an absolute pleasure to be involved in.

"I'd have liked to come to the game as a fan. The best side of it makes it the best derby in the world. I think we need to focus on the positives. We're going into a big game for Scottish football in general.

"It keeps the focus on our league and our league is in a good place. There are really interesting players in both sides that could go and play at a real high level. I think they have shown that over the last couple of years

"There is nothing like this rivalry. I've been at Liverpool-Everton; the Sao Paolo derbies are big. But this stands tall above whatever derby you can think of."