Brentford boss Thomas Frank: "I just said to the boys, wow!

"We are not allowed to celebrate one point because of course we want to win but we can celebrate the performance and that was one of the best.

"I know we went 1-0 down, a great goal from them. But the coolness and braveness to come back against Arsenal, who were running through a brick wall to try and keep the lead."

Could have won it? "I think so. If you look at the big chances in the game we could have won.

"It is insane Brentford is 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and against some decent sides. It is incredible work from the players and staff and everyone around the club.

"This is a proud moment."