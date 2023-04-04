Celtic have won 28 of their last 29 matches and are on a winning streak of 15 games... not bad numbers heading into a Glasgow derby, are they?

However, Portuguese star Jota insists he and his teammates are paying no attention to stats or tables ahead of the game against their rivals, nor are they looking too far ahead...

“I just think day by day and game by game, we always go into the games to deliver good results, to win, to deliver good performances for the fans and for the staff," Jota said after opening the scoring from the penalty spot against Ross County on Sunday.

“We have our aims and our goals since the beginning of the season and we know that it is not going to come in one day. Now we know we are reaching the end of the run.

“So that is a time to be focused but I think sometimes people think too much about the end of the season. That is the key for our team, there is no moment when we go down or start to think about other stuff that is irrelevant, we just keep on doing our thing."

The winger was also quick to praise the background staff at the club, who with manager Ange Postecoglou, allow the players to showcase their love of football through the systems the Australian deploys.

“All of the staff have made a very good base and foundation for us to feel at home.

“It gives us freedom to play our type of game within the tactics and rules and formation, then it is up to us in the dressing room to make everyone feel welcome.

“We know that once everyone is happy and performing then we will be closer to our goals.”