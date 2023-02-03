Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil says deadline day signing Illya Zabarnyi "is a really good physical presence".

The 20-year-old, who has 24 caps for Ukraine, joined in a £20m deal from Dynamo Kyiv, while Hamed Traore also joined on loan from Sassuolo.

"He [Zabarnyi] has played a lot of high-level football matches for his age. He has good quality on the ball and a real good physical presence," said O'Neil.

"I'm delighted to have him as it was an area I was keen to strengthen in.

"Traore played against AC Milan on the weekend and got an assist. They scored five goals that day so he is a talented boy that has been playing top-level football in Italy.

"He comes in real good shape as he has been used to playing 90 minutes of football. Zabarnyi was in a period of a mid-season break at Dynamo Kyiv so he comes in with a slightly different situation. However, I am delighted with both of them."