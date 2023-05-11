Fans are continuing to debate where Trent Alexander-Arnold will operate for Liverpool next season, after his recent deployment in a hybrid right-back/midfielder role.

The 24-year-old has been used as a full-back when defending, but drifted into midfield when his side are in possession. It's led to an upturn in Liverpool's results, and his own creative output - however, there have been question marks about whether the space he vacates would be easily exploited by top sides.

In our poll (as of 16:00 BST on 11 May), only 4% of you believe the England international will return to the traditional right-back position next season.

Some 41% of people think Jurgen Klopp will continue to use him in the hybrid role.

But 55% of those who participated actually think Alexander-Arnold will be converted into an out-and-out midfielder next season, with a different player filling the right-back role.

See how the poll is looking here