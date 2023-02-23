Your West Ham cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Paolo di Canio got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Steve: Biggest cult hero undoubtedly Billy Bonds. Kept us in the First Division virtually single-handedly one year plus lifted the FA Cup twice. Swashbuckling and 100% commitment every time he pulled on the shirt. Unluckiest player ever not to have gained an England cap too. My all time West Ham hero.

CJ: Obviously Bobby Moore. One of the greatest footballers ever and a very humble man who loved West Ham and playing for his country. You can't beat that.

Steve: Tony Cottee. Absolute hero. The last forward we could rely on to score when needed.

Tom: Tomas Repka. Never scored but had plenty of red cards. He was like a modern-day Julian Dicks. At least he was at the time. I was there for his last game and he hit the post!