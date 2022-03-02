Southampton 3-1 West Ham: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Sport: "You can't speak about having a big squad and trusting everyone and not show the right signals.

"It was hard for them in the beginning with no rhythm playing in front of 28,000 fans. It was clear with five subs you can decide the game in second half with subs.

"It was an amazing goal [from Romain Perraud]. The ball in the cup is lighter and that's why you can shoot outside the box. We have a few good guys who can score goals from them.

"Armando Broja had a good impact in the game. He is a threat with speed. We have quality and created some good parts in our game.

"Making nine changes doesn't mean that we're not looking for this cup. It's a super opportunity for us. But we shouldn't forget these players have brought us here.

"We should give them a chance to play again. It's tough but as soon as you saw players struggling after the Norwich game we knew we should make changes."