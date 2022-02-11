Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison believes the title race "is still wide open" after Liverpool cut the gap to leaders Manchester City to nine points with victory over Leicester.

The Reds have a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's side and have to play City again before the end of the season.

"They're still in it - if they win those two games, it's down to three points," Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I think it will go right down to wire."

Liverpool showed their wealth of attacking talent against Leicester, with Luis Diaz impressing on his full debut and Mohamed Salah returning off the bench. Sadio Mane is also close to being in contention after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

"Jurgen Klopp has so many options," said Morrison. "If he can keep everyone fit, they have a great opportunity.

"Guardiola knows it's not over. I never thought it was. There are lots of ups and downs in the Premier League and there is still a long way to go."

