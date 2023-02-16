Strain urges St Mirren reaction against County

Ryan Strain has questioned St Mirren's mentality in the meek 2-1 defeat at Motherwell on Wednesday and called for an immediate reaction against Ross County.

The Australia wing-back pulled a goal back after the visitors fell two behind early on at Fir Park, but they failed to seriously threaten an equaliser and missed the chance to move fourth with their game in hand.

"We didn't come out strong enough and from there we were chasing the game," said Strain.

"I've no idea why we didn't start well. It was maybe just the mindset and it wasn't good enough from us.

"The manager definitely let us know it was unacceptable and we knew that ourselves.

"It's massively important to bounce back quickly. A win on Saturday could still take us to fourth.

"That's where we wanted to get to against Motherwell, but now we've got to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday."